Woodford (2-1) allowed one run on six hits over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over the Cubs.

Woodford cruised through four shutout innings before running into trouble in the fifth. He found himself in a bases-loaded jam with no outs after allowing three straight singles but managed to escape the threat with just one run scoring against him. It was his first start of the season and he turned in a very impressive outing, lowering his season ERA to 4.06 through 31 innings. Woodford is projected to take the mound in Cincinnati this weekend.