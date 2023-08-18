Woodford (shoulder) made his third rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Memphis, striking out three over 1.2 innings.
Woodford had made two appearances for Double-A Springfield before advancing to Memphis as he works his way back from a right shoulder strain. He could get some starts down the stretch for a Cardinals club whose rotation depth has been depleted by trades and injury, but he'll need to build up more before that happens.
