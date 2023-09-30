The Cardinals optioned Woodford to the Florida Complex League on Saturday.

After giving up seven runs in 1.2 frames during his last start Friday, Woodford will be cast off the active roster in favor of James Naile, who will give the Cardinals additional bullpen depth for their final two games. Woodford will finish 2023 with a 6.23 ERA and 1.74 WHIP through 47.2 innings -- both sharp increases from his 2.23 ERA and 1.12 WHIP last season.