Woodford was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 25-year-old has a 2.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 13 innings this year but will head to the minors with Adam Wainwright (illness) returning from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. Woodford also had a 3.99 ERA across 67.2 innings for the Cardinals in 2021, so it's only a matter of time before he rejoins the big-league club.
