Woodford was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
In a move to open a roster spot for Monday's starter Packy Naughton, Woodford was returned to Triple-A on Monday. The right-hander was originally in the mix to start Monday's contest, but after he pitched three innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen Saturday versus the Brewers he was no longer in a position to toe the rubber against the Padres. He'll remain a favorite for a call up moving forward, potentially returning for Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.