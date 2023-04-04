Woodford (0-1) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings Monday against Atlanta. He took the loss.

He generally needs to rely on guile and deception to have success as a starter, as the righty leans primarily on a pair of low-90s fastballs and an 82-mph sweeping slider. Woodford was put into a tough spot here against a talented offense, and he would be pitching in a hitter-friendly park if he gets another turn in the rotation Sunday in Milwaukee. Matthew Liberatore getting the call from Triple-A could be an option in the coming weeks if the Cardinals want to try something else before Adam Wainwright (groin) returns later this month.