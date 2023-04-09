Woodford (0-2) took the loss during Sunday's 6-1 defeat to the Brewers, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

After back-to-back scoreless frames, Woodford got into trouble during the second time through the order and surrendered a two-run double to Willy Adames in the third. Adames also hit a solo home run in the fifth to extend Milwaukee's lead to 3-1, ending Woodford's outing. The right-hander has now given up nine runs, including four homers, over his first two starts this season after posting a 2.23 ERA as a reliever in 2022.