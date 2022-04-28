Woodford (1-0) earned the win Wednesday versus the Mets, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two in two innings.

Starter Steven Matz was tagged for four runs in four innings, so he wasn't eligible for the win despite leaving with a lead. Woodford covered the fifth and sixth innings before giving way to Genesis Cabrera after a leadoff single in the seventh. That runner came around to score, accounting for the first run charged to Woodford across six innings this season. He's also given up five hits with a 6:2 K:BB in his three outings as a multi-inning reliever.