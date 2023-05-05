Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Woodford lost his rotation spot Thursday and is now also off the active 26-man roster as he works through a bout of shoulder trouble. The 26-year-old right-hander leaves behind a 5.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB through 30 innings of work this season for St. Louis.