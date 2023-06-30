The Cardinals placed Woodford on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain.

Woodford was lit up for four runs across 2.1 innings during Thursday's game against Houston, and he's now on the IL with a shoulder strain for the second time this season. Woodford holds a 5.67 ERA and 1.69 WHIP on the season and will be eligible to return shortly after the All-Star break. James Naile was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.