Woodford was recalled by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Woodford didn't make the Cardinals' initial 30-man roster, but he'll join the team after Miles Mikolas (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. While manager Mike Shildt hasn't named a replacement for Mikolas' vacated spot in the rotation, Woodford could be a candidate due to his experience as a starter in the minors. The right-hander made 26 starts with Triple-A Memphis last year, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 151.2 innings.