The Cardinals deactivated Woodford from their 28-man roster Wednesday ahead of the team's wild-card series with the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

St. Louis swapped out Woodford and Seth Elledge from the roster in exchange for Daniel Ponce de Leon and Andrew Knizner. Woodford made 12 appearances (one start) for the Cardinals during the regular season, posting a 5.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 16:5 K:BB in 21 innings.