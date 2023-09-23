The Cardinals list Woodford as their probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Padres in San Diego.

Before he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Woodford had been getting stretched out as a starter in the minors, covering no fewer than three innings in any of his last four outings. However, the Cardinals deployed out of the bullpen against Milwaukee on Tuesday, when he struck out three over 2.2 scoreless innings. Though he'll be starting Saturday, Woodford will be taking the hill on three days' rest, so he probably can't be expected to cover the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win. Woodford will be taking the rotation spot of Adam Wainwright, who isn't scheduled to start this weekend but could work out of the bullpen if the Cardinals need someone to eat innings once Woodford exits the contest.