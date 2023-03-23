Woodford will take the spot of the injured Adam Wainwright (groin) in the Cardinals' rotation, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wainwright is expected to miss several weeks, so Woodford could get a handful of starts. The righty has had an excellent spring, showing more velocity while posting a 2.04 ERA and 18:5 K:BB across 17.2 frames. The lack of strikeout upside makes him a pretty unappealing fantasy option, but he could turn out to be useful for streaming purposes.
