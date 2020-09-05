Woodford pitched three innings in relief of Jack Flaherty on Friday, allowing one run on three hits in a loss to the Cubs. He neither walked nor struck out a batter.

Woodford relieved Flaherty in the third inning and the former did well, outside of a Willson Contreras solo home run in the sixth. Through 13.2 innings, Woodford has a 3.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and eight strikeouts. He has yet to walk a batter in six appearances this season.