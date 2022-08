Woodford will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Woodford figures to serve as an opener in this one, as he hasn't pitched more than 1.2 innings since June 4 against the Cubs. The right-hander owns a 2.66 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 13:8 K:BB across 23.2 innings so far this season.