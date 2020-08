Woodford is starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Woodford will make his major-league debut in the second game of Saturday's twin bill as the Cardinals plan to utilize a bullpen game. The right-hander made 26 starts with Triple-A Memphis last season, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 151.2 innings.