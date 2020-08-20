site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-jake-woodford-staying-with-big-club | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Staying with big club
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 20, 2020
at
5:36 pm ET 1 min read
Woodford will remain on the Cardinals' active roster, Joe reports.
Woodford will remain in the majors after serving as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs. In his lone appearance for the Cardinals this season, Woodford allowed three runs and registered three strikeouts in three innings.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read