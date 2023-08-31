Woodford (shoulder) struck out six and worked around two hits and one walk in 3.1 scoreless innings in his latest rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Memphis.

Woodford had started in each of his previous four rehab outings, but he worked in relief behind Matthew Liberatore (back) on Tuesday. The right-hander still tossed 66 pitches (40 strikes) in the extended relief appearance, as the Cardinals appear to be entertaining the possibility of bringing Woodford back as a member of the rotation once he's reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Before landing on the IL in late June, Woodford had been working out of the bullpen, but the Cardinals could view him as an upgrade over some of their current back-end rotation options.