Woodford allowed one hit and no walks while striking out three across three innings in the second game of the team's doubleheader against the White Sox on Saturday. He did not factor into decision.

Woodford made his major-league debut and appeared poised on the mound, allowing only a solo home run to Luis Robert. He was yanked after throwing 34 pitches, though it's unclear how far Woodford has been stretched out. With plenty of doubleheaders on the docket for the Cardinals, Woodford could be in line to open in bullpen games for the team going forward.