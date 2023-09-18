The Cardinals recalled Woodford from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

He'll be joining the St. Louis bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder rotator cuff tendinitis. Woodford will make his return to St. Louis' active roster for the first time since late June, as he was on the shelf for just over two months before being activated and optioned to Triple-A on Sept. 1. Since beginning his rehab assignment Aug. 10, Woodford has been getting stretched out during his time in the minors, making seven appearances over the past five weeks while pitching to a 2.18 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over 20.2 innings.