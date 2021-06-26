Woodford (1-1) took the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Pirates on Friday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk while failing to record an out in the fifth inning.

Woodford entered with one out in the fifth and the score knotted at 4-4, and he ultimately allowed an RBI single to Jacob Stallings that made him the pitcher of record. The right-hander has been particularly hittable of late, giving up an earned run in five of his last six appearances and seeing his ERA balloon from 3.18 to 4.24 during that span.