Woodford (shoulder) yielded just one hit while striking out six over five scoreless frames in a rehab start with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday.

The right-hander needed just 56 pitches to cruise through his five innings in what could be his final rehab appearance before rejoining the Cardinals. With the rotation needs St. Louis has right now, Woodford would seem to be a good bet to be used as a starter down the stretch. He's been out since late June with a right shoulder strain.