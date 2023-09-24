Woodford allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out one over 3.2 innings in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Padres in 11 innings. He didn't factor into the decision in the start.

Woodford worked up to 78 pitches (46 strikes) and limited the damage to a Manny Machado RBI single in the first inning. This was Woodford's seventh start in 14 appearances, but his first major-league start since April, as shoulder injuries and stints in the bullpen and minors have kept him out of a starting role. He's now at a 5.09 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 29:21 K:BB through 46 innings this season. It's uncertain if Woodford will start again in 2023 -- he was filling in for Adam Wainwright, who is expected to make his final career start at home versus the Reds next weekend.