site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-jake-woodford-up-again-as-extra-man | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Up again as extra man
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Woodford was called up to serve as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Woodford filled the same role during Monday's doubleheader but did not appear in either contest. He did make one appearance earlier in the year, allowing one run in three innings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.