Woodford (shoulder) is at least a week away from throwing off a mound, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Woodford should soon resume throwing on flat ground, but the Cardinals are slow-playing his recovery from a bout of right shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the injured list May 5, two days after losing his spot in the starting rotation. The 26-year-old figures to return as a long reliever whenever he's fit again for MLB action.
