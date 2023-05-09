Woodford (shoulder) is at least a week away from throwing off a mound, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Woodford should soon resume throwing on flat ground, but the Cardinals are slow-playing his recovery from a bout of right shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the injured list May 5, two days after losing his spot in the starting rotation. The 26-year-old figures to return as a long reliever whenever he's fit again for MLB action.