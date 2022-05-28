Woodford won't start Monday against the Padres after he pitched out of the bullpen during Saturday's game against the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Woodford was in the mix to serve as the starter during Monday's series opener against San Diego, but he threw 39 pitches (29 strikes) over three innings Saturday. While the right-hander was effective against Milwaukee and picked up his first hold of the season, he'll no longer draw the start Monday. The Cardinals haven't yet announced a starter for Monday's matchup, but Packy Naughton seems like a strong candidate to take the mound, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.