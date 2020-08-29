Woodford gave up two runs on five hits and struck out three over 3.1 relief innings in Friday's loss to Cleveland.

Woodford relieved starter Daniel Ponce de Leon, who couldn't complete the first inning. Over his outing, Woodford did a decent job of keeping the game close. The right-hander has a 2.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and seven strikeouts across 10.1 innings this year. Three of his four appearances have come in a long-relief role. As a starter with Triple-A Memphis last year, he posted a 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 131:75 K:BB in 151.2 innings.