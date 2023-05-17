site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-james-naile-optioned-back-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' James Naile: Optioned back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
May 17, 2023
at
3:46 pm ET
•
1 min read
St. Louis optioned
Naile to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Naile threw 35 pitches over two innings of relief in the
Cardinals' blowout win over the Brewers on Monday and wasn't going to be available for a bit. He carries a 4.15 ERA in 4.1 major-league innings this year.
More News
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
02/10/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
02/08/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
09/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read