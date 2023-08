The Cardinals optioned Naile to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After surrendering four runs in three innings Friday, Naile will be cast off the active roster and head back to Triple-A. The 30-year-old righty now holds a 9.64 ERA and 2.50 WHIP through 14 frames in the majors this season despite looking impressive with Memphis. Guillermo Zuniga was recalled in a corresponding move.