The Cardinals plan to select Naile's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

St. Louis will make the transaction official shortly before Monday's series opener. versus the Marlins once the team determines who will come off the 26-man active roster to open up a spot for Naile, who is projected to serve as a multi-inning relief arm out of the bullpen in his first stint in the majors. If the Cardinals opt to delay placing Jack Flaherty (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list, Naile could replace either Zack Thompson or Packy Naughton, both of whom worked in long relief during Flaherty's injury-shortened start in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs. Over 27 appearances with Memphis on the season, the 29-year-old Naile has compiled a 3.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB in 46.1 innings.