The Cardinals recalled Naile from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Naile was optioned to Triple-A on July 5 and has since put up a 2.25 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with eight strikeouts across eight innings. He has yet to find similar success in the majors, but the Cards will call on Naile to provide depth to their bullpen after losing a handful of players ahead of the trade deadline.