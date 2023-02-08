site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-james-naile-removed-from-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' James Naile: Removed from 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Feb 8, 2023
at
1:43 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Cardinals designated Naile for assignment Wednesday.
Naile loses his roster spot to make room for newly acquired Anthony Misiewicz, whom the Cardinals traded for Wednesday. With a 5.00 ERA across nine innings in his debut season in 2022, Naile could earn a call-up at some point during the 2023 campaign.
More News
09/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 11 min read