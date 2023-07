Naile was returned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday after serving as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader.

Naile ultimately didn't pitch Saturday, instead serving as bullpen depth had the Cardinals needed it. He has an 11.74 ERA and 3.26 WHIP over 7.2 innings in the majors this year, and he's added a 2.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB across 40.2 innings with Memphis.