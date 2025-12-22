The Cardinals signed Shuster to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

A first-round pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, Shuster was once a prospect of some note. However, the left-hander's performance thus far at the major-league level hasn't been encouraging, as he holds a 5.27 ERA and 98:64 K:BB over 141.2 innings covering parts of three seasons. Shuster is capable of starting and relieving, and it's unclear what role the Cardinals have in mind for him, but he has a chance to make the roster on a rebuilding squad.