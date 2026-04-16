Cardinals' Jared Shuster: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals outrighted Shuster to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Having been outrighted previously, Shuster has the ability to decline the assignment and become a free agent. For now, it appears he will stick around in the organization as swingman depth.
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