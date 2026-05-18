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The Cardinals outrighted Shuster to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Shuster has the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency, but he made the choice to stick around last month and could do so again. The left-hander has made four relief appearances this season for St. Louis, yielding three runs (two earned) with a 2:3 K:BB over 7.2 frames.

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