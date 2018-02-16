Motte signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran reliever had a bounce back season with the Braves last season, producing a 3.54 ERA in 40.2 innings pitched. His peripherals bring up a lot of red flags, however, as he struck out just six batter per nine frames while allowing 1.3 home runs per nine. Unless something drastically changes, it's unlikely that Motte will do anything to get on the fantasy radar this season.