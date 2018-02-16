Cardinals' Jason Motte: Headed to St. Louis on MiLB deal
Motte signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The veteran reliever had a bounce back season with the Braves last season, producing a 3.54 ERA in 40.2 innings pitched. His peripherals bring up a lot of red flags, however, as he struck out just six batter per nine frames while allowing 1.3 home runs per nine. Unless something drastically changes, it's unlikely that Motte will do anything to get on the fantasy radar this season.
More News
-
Braves' Jason Motte: Reinstated from disabled list Friday•
-
Braves' Jason Motte: Placed on disabled list Friday•
-
Braves' Jason Motte: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Braves' Jason Motte: On pace to return Friday•
-
Braves' Jason Motte: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Jason Motte: Placed on disabled list•
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...