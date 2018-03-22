Motte will not be on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Due to his amount of service time in the big leagues, the Cardinals are required to give Motte a shot at signing a deal with another organization. If he fails to do so, the 35-year-old will be sent to Triple-A Memphis. Motte agreed to a minor-league deal with the team in mid-February after posting a 3.54 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 46 relief appearances with Atlanta last season.