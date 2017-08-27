Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Apparent hamstring injury
Gyorko left Saturday night's win over the Rays with an apparent hamstring injury.
Gyorko was rounding third base in the eighth inning when he suddenly pulled up and limped back to the bag. He immediately left the game, suggesting some degree of severity.
