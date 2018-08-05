Gyorko will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Gyorko was sidelined for about a week in late July with a viral illness, but he seems to have since settled back into a near-everyday role at third base. He'll draw his seventh start in eight games Sunday after going 8-for-23 with three extra-base hits during that stretch.

