Gyorko went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, three walks and two runs in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Royals. He also was caught stealing and picked off first base as well.

To say that Gyorko was a constant presence on the basepaths is an understatement, as he got on in four of five plate appearances and snapped out of the 3-for-26 funk that had encompassed his prior seven games. The outing was Gyorko's first multi-walk game since July 21, while his round tripper was his first bomb since back on July 14. The production was a welcome sight for fantasy owners, who'd seen the 28-year-old's season average dip 35 points to .273 in the month prior to Tuesday's contest.

