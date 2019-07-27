Gyorko (back/calf/wrist) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gyorko has been cleared for game action after taking batting practice with no issues Friday. Seeing as the infielder has been sidelined since the beginning of June, he'll likely require a lengthy rehab assignment before being cleared to return from the injured list.

