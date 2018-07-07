Gyorko went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple in a loss to the Giants on Friday.

Gyorko has opened July positively knocking the cover off the ball, going 9-for-22 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over his first six games of the month. It's a dramatic departure from a lackluster June in which he hit slashed an anemic .159/.169/.270 and left the yard just once. Gyorko has been seeing steady playing time at the hot corner of late, a trend that should persist now that Matt Carpenter appears to have taken over primary first-base duties for Jose Martinez due to the latter's defensive liabilities.