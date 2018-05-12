Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Continues hot hitting
Gyorko went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in the Cardinals' 9-5 victory over the Padres on Friday.
Gyorko continues to hit, as this three-hit performance brought his slash line up to .366/.481/.707 through 41 at-bats. That's still a small sample size and he obviously won't maintain this blistering pace all season but he's on the type of hot streak right now that is absolutely worth riding for as long as it lasts.
