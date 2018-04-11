Gyorko is expected to start a rehab assignment at the Cardinals' extended spring training facility after testing his hamstring in Florida on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Gyorko has resumed baseball activities, including batting practice, over the past couple days after being placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier this month due to a right hamstring strain. The plan is for the 29-year-old to participate in a few extended spring training games before rejoining the Cardinals sometime next week. Expect a precise return date in the coming days.