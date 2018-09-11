Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could return Thursday
Manager Mike Shildt said Gyorko (groin) could return from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Gyorko has been sidelined since the end of August with a groin injury. He was able to take swings in the cage Monday and do some agility drill Tuesday, suggesting he's on the cusp of a return. Once Gyorko is active, he should reclaim his role as the team's starting third baseman, pushing Matt Carpenter back to first base and Matt Adams to a reserve role.
