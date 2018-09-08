Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: DL return imminent
Gyorko (groin) is slated to be activated from the disabled list Saturday but is unlikely to immediately reenter the starting lineup, Tyler Fenwick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt instead framed Gyorko's potential full-time return to game action as most likely to occur "early next week", with Sunday an outside possibility. However, Shildt went on to add that the infielder was "in a good place" with respect to his health, lending credence to the notion that he'll soon resume his regular role.
