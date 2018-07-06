Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Drives in five
Gyorko went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, double and five RBI on Thursday against the Giants.
Gyorko drove his seventh home run of the season over the right field wall against Johnny Cueto in the first inning, and he later added a two-RBI double to left field in the sixth. After a power outage in June, Gyorko already has two home runs in July and four extra-base hits. While that's encouraging, the impending return of Paul DeJong could result in lost playing time for Gyorko, though he does have utility across the infield which should mean he'll remain in the lineup at least a few times per week.
