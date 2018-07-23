Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Enters Sunday's loss despite illness
Gyorko (illness) entered Sunday's loss to the Cubs as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and went 1-for-2 with an infield single.
The infielder hit for starter Miles Mikolas and remained in the game at third base. Gyorko's health is evidently improving, so he could be available for a return to the starting lineup Monday.
